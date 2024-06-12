Former Aussie cricketer takes reins at Volts

Ashley Noffke. Photo: Getty

Former Australian cricketer Ashley Noffke has been appointed coach of the Otago Volts.

He replaces Dion Ebrahim, who stood down at the end of the summer.

Noffke is currently the women's cricket boss at Queensland Cricket, and also coaches the Brisbane Heat in the women's Big Bash as well as the London Spirit.

The former Queensland and West Australian fast bowler represented Australia in 2007 and 2008 in both white ball formats and competed on the England and Indian domestic scene.

The 47-year-old brings over 13 years of experience as a high-performance coach across both male and female cricket and has contributed to winning multiple trophies across various formats.

Noffke said he was excited by the appointment and had a strong desire for success with the Volts.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for me in my coaching journey,” Noffke said.

“The Volts and Otago Cricket are on the cusp of something special, and I'm keen to be part of that”.

Noffke, who will step down from his roles with Queensland and the Big Bash, begins his tenure with the Volts on June 24.

He will oversee winter training for several weeks, before completing his responsibility as coach with the London Spirit in this season's Hundred.

He will return to Dunedin in August to start a new campaign with the Volts.