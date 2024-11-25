IPL auction: Boult gets $2.5m, Pant sets new record

Trent Boult is heading back to Mumbai after a spell with Rajasthan. Photo: Getty Images

Trent Boult was the top New Zealand earner on the first day of the Indian Premier League auction in Saudi Arabia.

Boult is heading back to the Mumbai Indians for $2.5 million.

Rishabh Pant became the most expensive player in the history of the IPL as he was signed by Lucknow Super Giants for $5.46 million.

The Indian wicketkeeper was the subject of a bidding war between the Super Giants and his former side, Delhi Capitals.

Pant returned to the game in this year's IPL after an 14-month lay-off following a car accident.

Another Indian batsman, Shreyas Iyer, was signed for $2.5m by Punjab Kings.

Two other New Zealanders went on the opening day, with the Stephen Fleming-coached Chennai Super Kings picking up Devon Conway for $1.27m and Rachin Ravindra for $813,000.

The two return to the side they played for last season.

Boult played two seasons for Mumbai before moving to Rajasthan for the last three competitions.

He attracted the ninth-highest price of the 49 players that were sold on the opening day.

Boult will team up with Indian pace star Jasprit Bumrah at Mumbai.

A total of 574 players have registered for the two-day auction ahead of next year's edition of the 10-team tournament.

Of those, 24 are New Zealanders.

Among the players not picked up on the opening day were Australian David Warner and Briton Jonny Bairstow.

The 2025 IPL runs from 14 March to 25 May.