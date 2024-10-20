Risks pay off for Otago in win over Northern Districts

Luke Georgeson of the Otago Volts in action earlier this year. File photo: Getty Images

Otago have started the summer with a mammoth win against a quality Northern Districts side in Whangārei.

The Volts posted a formidable tally of 316 for nine and rolled their opponents for a paltry 141 today.

The 175-run win was their fourth-largest win by runs in the format in their history.

It bodes well for the season ahead.

And they took a few risks under the leadership of new coach Ashley Noffke.

He opted for a fresh opening pair and also promoted Llew Johnston up the order.

And left-arm quick Andrew Hazeldine was bowled out quite early as the Volts embraced a ruthless approach in the field.

Not everything went perfectly, but it was not far off.

Thorn Parkes, who was promoted to open, holed out early.

But Dale Phillips seized his opportunity. The right-hander anchored the innings with a knock of 89 from 109 balls.

He featured in healthy partnership for the second wicket with Johnston, who has also leaped up the order this season.

The pair put on 57. Johnston was the aggressor with 39 from 38 balls.

He clubbed a six over the point region and blazed four fours in an important cameo.

But it was the 119-run partnership between Phillips and Leo Carter which formed the backbone of the innings.

Carter, who has transferred south from Canterbury, shone in his Otago debut with 53 from 58 balls.

The 29-year-old left-hander deployed a full range of shots on his way to his ninth list A half century.

He scored at a good tempo which allowed Phillips to just tick it over.

Phillips shifted gears in the final third of his innings once there was a solid platform in place.

He eventually mistimed a shot down the ground and fell 11 runs short of what would have been a second list A century.

But the Volts had slipped past 200 runs by then and the stage was set for Luke Georgeson (40 from 23), Max Chu (32 from 29) and Ben Lockrose (21 from 11) to rattle on some quick runs.

Georgeson, who has previously opened the batting, shone in his new role. Poor old Scott Johnston got some rough treatment from the Otago skipper.

The right-arm medium pacer got clubbed for two sixes back over his head in a painful over late in the innings.

Lockrose pounded a couple of big sixes as well. The one off Scott Kuggeleijn really got smashed.

Kuggeleijn was the best of the Northern Districts bowlers, though. He grabbed four for 50, while Johnston picked up three for 62.

Faced with a challenging chase, the home team slumped to 61 for five.

Hazeldine (two for 24) and experienced right-armer Matt Bacon (three for 20) combined to remove the top order quick smart.

Katene Clarke (6), Tim Seifert (6) and Robbie O’Donnell (5) all fell victim to scoreboard pressure and mistimed shots into the air.

Fergus Lellman (33) looked in good touch until he feathered an edge through to the keeper.

Veteran left-hander Jeet Raval (2) was snaffled in a sharp catch down leg side. Chu was at full stretch to haul that one in.

Northern Districts did battle on in a desperate effort to revive the chase which was snuffed out when Dean Foxcroft (three for 36) trapped Johnston lbw for two.

Canterbury cruised to a six-wicket win against Wellington at the Basin Reserve.

Angus McKenzie took five for 14 — a new career best — to help roll the home team for 129. Chad Bowes (48 not out) and Matthew Boyle (45 not out) made the run chase brief and painless.