Sophie Devine extends break from cricket

White Ferns captain Sophie Devine (right). Photo: Getty Images

White Ferns captain Sophie Devine is extending her break from the game and won't take part in next month's series against Sri Lanka.

Devine pulled out of the domestic T20 competition and the Women's Premier League in India in January citing well-being issues.

New Zealand Cricket's head of women's high performance Liz Green said they are "fully supportive" of Devine's decision to withdraw from the Sri Lanka series.

"Player well-being is our highest priority and it's important Sophie feels fit and well before returning to professional cricket," Green said.

The White Ferns are due to play three ODI's and three T20's against the tourists with the team to be named later this month.

In five T20 games for Wellington this summer, Devine scored 38 runs and took eight wickets.

Devine led New Zealand to victory in the T20 World Cup in the UAE last year.