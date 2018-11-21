Two chances for Otago to host final

Otago could end up hosting the one-day final even if it is not the top qualifier.

The Volts secured a playoff spot with a tense four-wicket win against Canterbury on Sunday.

Their plane was struck by lightning on the return trip from Christchurch.

Had to happen one day - Otago's logo features a lightning bolt after all.

But in a stroke of good luck, competition leader Wellington appears unlikely to be able to host the final should it qualify top.

There is a beer festival on at the Basin Reserve on the day of the final on December 1, so that venue is out.

Westpac Stadium is the other first-class venue in the capital. But the Wellington Phoenix is hosting the Perth Glory at the ground on December 2, which will conflict with the scheduled reserve day for the final.

Wellington Cricket Association chief executive Cam Mitchell said the association was looking into other options in the region.

''If we do qualify top and are unable to host, then it is a good opportunity for the players to grow and develop to go and win a final away from home,'' he said.

The Wellington-based Central Pulse netball team was unable to host the ANZ Premiership final in the city earlier this year due to a scheduling conflict and ended up playing the game in Palmerston North.

The top qualifier in the one-day competition gains direct entry to the final, while the other two sides will play an elimination final on November 28. If Wellington does qualify top and cannot host the final, then the winner of the elimination final will host the final.

Wellington (27 points) and Otago (26 points) are through the playoffs, while Auckland (21 points) and Northern Districts (18 points) are competing for the final playoff berth.

Otago is hosting Auckland in Invercargill on Saturday. If the Volts win and Wellington loses its final round-robin game against Northern Districts in Whangarei, they will host the final at the University of Otago Oval regardless.

For Auckland to leapfrog Otago into second place and secure the hosting rights for the elimination final, it will need to secure a bonus-point win and improve its net run rate.

Northern Districts can sneak into the playoffs if it beats Wellington and Auckland loses.

Central Districts is hosting Canterbury in the other game but neither side came progress any further.