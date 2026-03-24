Otago students attend a coaching workshop run by the Otago Secondary Schools Sports Association and Sport Otago at the Edgar Centre. Photo: OSSSA

Nearly 100 secondary school students from across Dunedin and Central Otago stepped into leadership roles recently.

They attended a student coach workshop delivered by the Otago Secondary Schools Sports Association in partnership with Sport Otago.

While student coaches are often seen as a practical solution to support the delivery of school sport, the value of coaching goes far beyond resourcing.

For young people, coaching provides a powerful opportunity to build confidence, communication skills and leadership capability in a real-world setting.

The School Sport New Zealand census data shows that, in 2025, there were about 250 student coaches across Otago, highlighting the significant contribution young people already make to school sport.

To get 100 students in attendance at the recent workshop shows how much Otago schools value their contribution and want to support their development.

During the workshops, students explored how to communicate clearly, plan and deliver sessions, manage group dynamics and create positive and inclusive team environments.

For many, it was their first experience leading others, requiring them to speak up, take responsibility and support the development of younger students.

As Otago continues to lead the way in secondary school sport participation, investing in student coaches is not just about sustaining sport, but an investment in developing confident, capable young leaders whose skills will extend well beyond the sidelines. — OSSSA