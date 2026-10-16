Defender Liam Stanton scored Ferrymead Bays’ only goal on Saturday as they fell to their first National League loss, 4-1 at home to Miramar Rangers. PHOTO: BELINDA MARSON PHOTOGRAPHY

The city's three National League football sides will all be looking to bounce back this weekend from tough third-round losses.

Former men’s competition leaders Cashmere Technical, who had scored 14 goals without conceding, lost 2-1 to Napier City Rovers after leading 1-0 at half-time.

Ferrymead Bays also suffered their first defeat, going down 4-1 at home to Miramar Rangers.

Cashmere’s goal was scored by prolific striker Garbhan Coughlan, while defender Liam Stanton picked up Bays’ first goal at home in the National League.

Tech hosts Auckland FC Reserves at Garrick Park at 2pm on Sunday, while Ferrymead Bays travel to face Auckland United.

The teams sit second and sixth respectively after the opening three games and will meet in two weeks at Ferrymead Park.

In the women’s competition, Canterbury United Pride suffered a 4-1 defeat away to defending champions Auckland United, with Ruby Luxton scoring their only goal.

The Pride host Fencibles United at English Park at 2.30pm on Saturday in their first home game of the competition.

The Pride have lost both games they have played, having had a bye in the second round.

They face a Fencibles side that has won two of its three games, with their only loss coming against Wellington United on Sunday.

National League round 4

Canterbury United Pride v Fencibles Utd, English Park, 2.30pm Sat

Cashmere Tech v Auckland FC, Garrick Park, 2pm Sun

Auckland Utd v Ferrymead Bays, Keith Hay Park, 4pm Sun