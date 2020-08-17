Monday, 17 August 2020

More viable model sought

    By Jeff Cheshire
    1. Sport
    2. Football

    Football South is turning its focus from sustainability to survival.

    While it acknowledged a successful year in 2019 at yesterday’s annual meeting, it also discussed the vastly changing environment this year has brought.

    That has come both with the effects of Covid-19 and New Zealand Football’s competitions review.

    Chairman Graham Marshall said both continued to leave uncertainty in terms of what the national league set-up would look like.

    The focus on survival and likely financial effects of Covid-19 had led the federation to withdraw its men’s Southern United team for the coming season.

    Marshall said it hoped to "find a more financially viable alternative for our men’s team and are currently establishing a framework for youth teams".

    Football South, notably chief executive Chris Wright, was working closely with NZF in a "delivery, structure, and sustainability project".

    The core focuses were: the integration and alignment of competitions structures, the scaling of shared services and structures, shifting culture by building on diversity and inclusion, and developing and supporting the wider football ecosystem.

    Marshall noted Covid-19 had shown the risks of the current funding model.

    Wright said that last year had brought record numbers in participation, as well as coaches and referees getting qualified.

    While the effect of Covid-19 would be a challenge, protecting that community involvement was a key focus.

    He and Marshall both added the opening of the Logan Park artificial turf had been a highlight.

    It had already proven a valuable asset and was a high-quality facility for the city.

    That had helped contribute to its $60,000 surplus as well.

    It was the first time in several years the federation had made a surplus.

    However, much of that came in the increase in assets the turf provided, rather than additional cash reserves.

    Dougal McGowan was named Football South’s new president, while long-time media personality Rab Smith was made a life member.


     

