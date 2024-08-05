Mosgiel beat University to hold on to title

Cameron McPhail (Northern, left) and Joshua Marshall (Roslyn-Wakari) compete for possession at Ellis Park on Saturday. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Mosgiel retained their ODT Southern Men’s Premiership title after two key results went their way on Saturday.

Northern needed to win to stay in the title race but slumped to a 3-0 loss to Roslyn-Wakari, and Mosgiel beat University 5-0.

The Plainsmen have an intimidating 14-point lead at the top of the table with four rounds to play.

Northern’s recent dip in form continued with the loss to seventh-placed Roslyn.

Roslyn were determined to show they are better than their current standing and started with a bang when Nathan Wilkie was left unchallenged in the box to head home a third-minute corner.

Roslyn played direct football to put Northern under pressure, and the lead was doubled in the 21st minute from yet another uncontested corner that allowed Josh Marshall to direct the ball into the top right-hand corner.

As news filtered through of Mosgiel beating University, Northern knew they had to respond.

They grew into the game but were guilty of being caught offside several times, their best opportunity coming from a Tyler Muir free kick on the edge of the box that went narrowly wide.

Roslyn started the second half well with Ben Williams-Davies shooting wide at the near post.

He then came even closer with his shot hitting both posts and somehow staying out.

Northern responded with a spell of constant attacks with Rory Hibbert and Luis Deaker shooting over the bar before substitute Toby Orchiston had two efforts saved by keeper Tom Stevens.

Roslyn made sure of the points in the 91st minute when Gio Pribaz was fouled in the box and Wilkie calmly slotted home the resultant penalty.

Northern’s loss meant Mosgiel would retain the championship with victory, and they eased to a 5-0 win over University at Logan Park.

After last week’s Chatham Cup endeavours, the students were flat-footed against the Plainsmen.

Mosgiel scored from three close-range finishes in the opening 25 minutes. Rhys Quarrell scored the first two and Harvey Stephens tapped home from Luke Clissold’s assist.

George Duncan made it 4-0 in the 71st minute with a rocket from outside of the box, and Max Davidson headed home two minutes from time as Mosgiel’s ninth victory on the trot secured the title.

The Dunedin City Royals moved into third place, a point behind Northern, following a 6-0 win over Queenstown.

Conor Neil claimed a hat-trick and Lucas Townend, following his recent scoring streak, scored twice to move into second spot in the Golden Boot race with 13. Campbell Thompson made an impact off the bench, scoring the last goal with 10 minutes left.

Wānaka also moved up the table, level with the Royals, with a 2-0 win over Northern Hearts.

Wānaka created multiple chances in the early period and they opened the scoring in the 11th minute when a cross was put into the box and Connor White, in an attempted clearance, found the back of the net for an own goal.

They scored again in the 33rd minute, winning the ball high up the pitch then delivering a great cross into the box where Ethan Arratia was on hand to put away a neat finish.

Hearts started the second half well but Wānaka did not buckle, and would have gone further ahead if not for some quality saves from Hamish Fikken, who also saved a penalty, diving to his left to push the ball away.

Green Island continued their recent upswing in form with a 3-1 win over Queens Park at Sunnyvale.

Queens Park opened the scoring through Anton Fitzgerald after only five minutes, but Matt Hanrahan had the game level at halftime.

Finley Kruger’s two late goals ensured Green Island’s third successive win.

— The Dunedin City Royals’ Southern League men’s game in Christchurch again Canterbury Universities was postponed because the Royals’ flight being cancelled because of bad weather.

The top three teams all continued their winning ways with Cashmere Tech beating Nelson 6-2, Christchurch United thumping FC Twenty11 11-0, and Coastal Spirit overcoming Ferrymead 3-0.

There are four points separating the three top teams with four games to go. The top two go through to the National League.

— The Dunedin City Royals women stayed top of the South Island championship with a 3-1 win over Coastal Spirit in Christchurch yesterday.

Roslyn-Wakari beat Nelson 2-1 thanks to a brace from Jemma Wilson, while Otago University suffered a 3-0 loss to Cashmere.

— Neville Watson