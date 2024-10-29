Southern Utd put eight past lowly Central

Hannah Mackay-Wright. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

Now that is what you call a successful Labour Weekend.

Southern United followed their breakthrough 2-1 win over Wellington on Saturday with an 8-1 thumping of Central at the same Martin Luckie Park venue in the capital yesterday.

It was not exactly a shock result — Central are struggling with a record that now reads five losses and a goal difference of minus 29 — but it was still a nice reminder Southern can put the hammer down when required.

The unlikely hat-trick hero, unless one of her efforts is technically marked an own goal, was centreback Hannah Mackay-Wright.

She also guided a defence that was rarely troubled, while Rose Morton and Shontelle Smith had plenty of time further forward to dictate proceedings.

The first half was rather uneventful after a bizarre stoppage just five minutes in when some pesky, presumably pre-programmed sprinklers started showering one end of the pitch.

Southern’s best early scoring opportunity came when Smith cracked a shot off the post.

Central scrambled for a while, but the opening goal came through Danica Urlich-Beech, and after Millie Scott had a long shot well saved, Mackay-Wright made it 2-0 right on halftime with a header from a corner.

She scored in identical fashion eight minutes after the break.

When Georgia Keen produced a sublime turn and shot, and Mackay-Wright lashed in a loose ball from yet another corner, it was 5-0 to Southern and well past the point it could be considered a contest.

Bianca Park came off the bench to head in the sixth goal from a looping cross.

That paved the way for a chaotic period right at the end of the game that started with tireless captain Maddison Hughes pulling a goal back for Central.

Morton was rewarded for another influential display when she belted in a rebound to score Southern’s seventh, and Raegan Potter capped the rout in the final seconds when she converted a Morton cross.

Southern, up to seventh in the league, host West Coast Rangers this Sunday.

National League

The scores

Southern United 8

Danica Urlich-Beech 31’, Hannah Mackay-Wright 45’, 53’, 67’, Georgia Keen 60’, Bianca Park 80’, Rose Morton 90+1’, Raegan Potter 90+5’

Central 1

Maddison Hughes 90’

Halftime: Southern 2-0.