Victory keeps 47 game-winning streak alive

Charlotte Roche scored a brace to give Auckland United a 2-1 win over Southern United on Saturday.

Roche’s two first-half goals gave the home side the edge in what was a repeat of last year’s national league final.

It kept Auckland United’s 47 game-winning streak alive and put the defending champions clear at the top of the table.

Chances were limited for much of the game for both sides, but Southern United battled away and pressed Auckland United all game.

Roche — Auckland United’s top goal scorer — had her first chance in the opening quarter.

She finished off a wonderful individual effort in the 21st minute to give Auckland United a 1-0 lead.

She did not have to wait long for her next opportunity.

Roche attacked on her own, and had a nice touch to put her in front of her defender on the left. She put in a final touch for the ball to roll into the right back of the net to give Auckland United their 2-0 lead.

They held that score at halftime.

Southern United came back fighting and who else other than Shontelle Smith to get them on the scoreboard.

Smith, as she so often does, had a booming wonder strike from deep.

The ball looped over the top of the goalkeeper in the 47th minute and put the score at 2-1.

Both teams looked for other opportunities, but some harsh wind and good defence from both made it a tough encounter.

Auckland United will walk away happy they were able to hold off Southern United finding an equaliser.

Southern United are home to Waterside Karori, who sit second on the table and are pushing for the national league final, at Logan Park Turf on Sunday.

In the other games, Canterbury United Pride beat Central 2-1, and Waterside Karori scored three goals in the opening 12 minutes to beat West Coast Rangers 3-1.

Eastern Suburbs and Wellington United had a 2-2 draw and Western Springs beat Phoenix Reserves 4-1.