Wanaka, Roslyn-Wakari continue dream runs

University’s Liam Buyck (left) comes under pressure from Flynn Reyntzes (Roslyn-Wakari) in a Chatham Cup game at Ellis Park on Saturday. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

Roslyn-Wakari and Wanaka are into the fourth round of the Chatham Cup following nail-biting victories on Saturday.

Wanaka continued its fairy-tale run with a dramatic penalty shootout win over Southern League side Green Island.

The game in Wanaka was end-to-end, both teams having chances to take a halftime lead but goalkeepers Benoit Beaujeon (Green Island) and Josh Shackleton (Wanaka) produced some fine work.

Wānaka started to apply the pressure with Myron Manickum and Steve Sprowson going the closest to unlocking the deadlock with extra time looming.

Neither side could be separated following 120 minutes of football.

In the penalty shootout, Trevin Myers put Green Island up 1-0, and when Daniel Brum missed the opening spot kick for Wanaka, Lewis Wall scored to put Green Island in the ascendancy.

Barry Grehan held his nerve to give Wanaka a lifeline before Joshua Kotkamp, Weston Bell and Adam Hewson all missed for Green Island.

Blake Long and Dakota Brady slotted theirs to give Wanaka a 3-2 win on penalties and take the club into the next round on July 8.

At Ellis Park, Roslyn pipped Otago University 1-0.

The students had an early chance when Finley Husheer’s shot forced keeper Tom Stevens into a smart save.

Roslyn’s first chance came following a long throw from Nathan Wilkie that ended in Dom Madden acrobatically volleying over the crossbar.

Stevens was in the action again when University attacked down the right-hand side and he had to smartly save with his feet.

As halftime approached, Roslyn’s Sam Cosgrove came into the game more, winning a corner that resulted in Jack McFarlane shooting over the crossbar.

University’s best chance came when the ball, driven across the six-yard box, was begging to be tapped home, but no student was on hand.

Right on halftime, Cosgrove picked the ball up from 30 yards out and forced keeper Hayden Cooper into a smart save to keep the scores locked at 0-0 at the break.

University had a flurry of chances in the space of a minute in the second half. Sam Murray curled an exquisite shot against the crossbar, Jack Julian's vicious drive forced Stevens into an acrobatic fingertip save, and from the resultant corner, Stevens was quick to dive into a melee of players to deny the students.

Roslyn fullback Luke Salisbury broke forward and delivered a telling cross that Wilkie narrowly headed over the crossbar, while George Willet came agonisingly close for University.

In the 89th minute, an in-swinging Roslyn corner to the far post was met by Cosgrove, and he placed the ball across the face of goal to secure victory.

— Neville Watson