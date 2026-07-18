Aussie leads the Open, DeChambeau threatens to pull out

Australian Lucas Herbert reacts after missing a short 5-foot putt that would have given him the lowest ever round in a men's major. Photo: Reuters

Australia's Lucas Herbert came within a five-foot putt of becoming the first golfer to shoot 61 in a men's major on Friday as he took a two-shot lead at the British Open although his feat was overshadowed late on as a charging Bryson DeChambeau was hit with a two-stroke penalty.

Only five rounds of 62 had ever been completed at a men's major but two arrived within half an hour on a sun-baked course as Herbert and then American Sam Burns ensured one of the most remarkable scoring days in Open Championship history.

Herbert, 30, leads on eight-under and would have gone out in the last group on Saturday with big-hitting DeChambeau, who finished on seven under after an impressive 66 only to be penalised for a breach R&A rules.

The two-time US Open champion was adjudged to have 'inadvertently improved the area of his intended swing' when treading down long grass after finding deep rough with an errant tee shot at the fifth.

DeChambeau was seen in animated discussion with rules officials after his round as he was driven back in a buggy to the scene of the incident.

AMERICAN CHARGE

Later, after the ruling, he emerged from the recorder's cabin and headed to the range to take out his anger on some balls. He did not speak to reporters other than to ask "Are you guys having a great night?".

DeChambeau's misfortune meant three other Americans, first-round leader Jackson Suber, Cameron Young and Ryan Gerard, were the closest challengers to Herbert on six under.

Their compatriot Burns was a further stroke back alongside South Korean Kim Si-woo and DeChambeau who will need to dust himself down to continue his impressive performance.

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler, aiming to become the first man since Ireland's Padraig Harrington in 2008 to retain the Claret Jug, struggled to sink putts as a second successive 68 left him lurking in a pack of nine players on four under including 2018 champion Francesco Molinari and Spain's Jon Rahm.

Rahm escaped with a ticking off after throwing his clubs at the 15th after a poor tee shot.

Northern Ireland's world number two Rory McIlroy, bidding for his second Open title, ensured he will be around for the weekend with his three-under 67 leaving him seven shots adrift.

"You look at the board and you see a couple of 62s, and you feel like you could have done a bit better," McIlroy said.

Herbert looked dejected as he shook hands with his playing partners on the 18th despite matching the 62s by Branden Grace at the 2017 Open at Royal Birkdale, Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele at the 2023 US Open and Schauffele and Shane Lowry at the 2024 PGA Championship.

"It was a lot of fun, those first 12 holes I don't think I've ever played golf that well before," Herbert, who plays on the LIV Golf circuit, said.

"There was a great buzz out there and it felt like everyone wanted it to happen. I felt like I kind of let everyone down a bit missing that putt on the last."

LIGHT WINDS

With light winds and burned out rough lowering the course's guard, the early groups took full advantage.

Herbert rolled in six birdies to reach the turn in 28 shots -- equalling the nine-hole Open record of Denis Durnian at Birkdale in 1983. His assault continued on the back nine with birdies at the 11th, 12th and 16th and when he eyed another birdie putt on the 17th after a stunning chip, even a sub-60 round looked possible.

He missed that but a par on the 18th would have secured a 61. After a wayward drive he left himself with a relatively straightforward up-and-down from in front of the green, only for his only blemish to cost him a history-making round.

Burns' 62 arrived via a very different route as he birdied the last three holes, including a chip-in from a bunker on the 18th green that was met with a huge roar.

There was an even bigger roar later as local favourite Tommy Fleetwood, who used to sneak on to Royal Birkdale as a child, almost holed his approach to the last.

Fleetwood's round of 67 left him in the pack at four off the lead and he will head into the weekend with hope of a fairytale first major crown. England's world number three Matt Fitzpatrick missed the cut, but his younger brother Alex, Scotland's Robert MacIntyre and England's Matt Wallace, were also on four under.

Several big names missed the cut including 2017 Royal Birkdale champion Jordan Spieth who took a nine at the 17th. Brian Harman, the 2023 Open winner, also missed out as did twice US Open winner Wyndham Clark.

Two of the three New Zealanders in the field made the weekend cut.

Kazuma Kobori is the leading Kiwi at -1, in a tie for 38th, followed by Ryan Fox at even par in a tie for 52nd.

Daniel Hillier missed the cut at +2.