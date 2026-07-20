St Clair Saints cap super season

Tony Giles (St Clair Saints) tees off during the Dunedin metropolitan golf pennant final against the Otago Bombers at the St Clair club on Saturday. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

It was worth the wait for the St Clair Saints.

Two weeks after the Dunedin metropolitan senior A club pennant final was postponed because of shocking weather, they got the job done on their home turf.

The Saints reclaimed the title they last won in 2024 with a solid 4-2 win over the Otago Bombers on Saturday.

Connor Howes beat Brandon Hodgson 4&3 at No 3, Parker Aluesi beat Luke Murdoch 3&1 at No 5, and Tony Giles

beat Hayden Coutts 6&5 at the tail.

St Clair youngster Albie Reed halved the battle of the No 1s with Ryan Rosevear, and Logan Clarke — in for original selection Cam Botting, who was unavailable for the rescheduled date — finished all square with Duncan Croudis at No 4.

No 2 Ben Patston grabbed the only full point for the Bombers with a 3&2 win over Jake Bleach.

It was a pleasing way for St Clair to finish a dominant season as they gained redemption for their loss to the Bombers in last year’s final.

‘‘We’re very happy, especially after last year,’’ Aluesi said.

‘‘It was nice to get the job done.

‘‘The season has had its ups and downs but overall it’s gone really well for the team.’’

The St Clair Saints celebrate their victory in the pennant final. Photo: Supplied

Aluesi said a big moment came late in the final when Reed sank a 35-foot putt to birdie the 18th and earn his half against Rosevear.

Reed, just 17, was named most valuable player for the pennant season with a record of nine wins and that sole half in the final.

‘‘He’s just done so much hard work and is so determined,’’ Aluesi said.

‘‘He’s really starting to take off in his golf. It’s cool to see.’’

Aluesi said it meant a lot to the St Clair men to bring the title back to the club.

‘‘Golf is quite a solo sport, and the competitions you play in are mainly for yourself.

‘‘When you get to do it for others, and be part of a team, it’s really special.’’