Suber stuns field to lead at the Open

Jackson Suber in action on the 18th hole at Royal Birkdale Golf Club during the Open Championship. Photo: Reuters

Debutant Jackson Suber led the British Open with a stunning five-under opening round of 65 today as fellow Americans, reigning champion Scottie Scheffler and big-hitting Bryson DeChambeau, made their mark.

England's Dan Brown and South Korea's Im Sung-jae had shared the clubhouse lead after early rounds of 66 at a scorched Royal Birkdale before Suber moved top of the leaderboard.

Scheffler, bidding to become the first man since Ireland's Padraig Harrington in 2008 to retain the Claret Jug, carded a two-under 68 with DeChambeau a stroke better off.

World No 2 Rory McIlroy gave his fans some belated cheer with a birdie on the 18th as the sun set but looked out of sorts for a scruffy 72.

Before Monday, Tampa-born Suber had only seen Royal Birkdale on YouTube videos. But he played it like an old hand.

He already had six birdies, mixed with three bogeys, on his card before his most memorable moment arrived on the par-five 17th where a stunning second shot from 230 yards set up an eagle, one of only a handful in the first round.

Only Craig Stadler in 1983 has shot a lower opening round than Suber at Royal Birkdale, carding a 64.

"This was only my fifth day ever in Europe! So I'm definitely learning the links course," Suber said. "I settled a little more on the back nine, and felt more comfortable.

"The challenge is good. You can hit great shots that don't end up well, and bad shots that end up great. It's very cool where the ball can go."

Brown and Im took advantage of ideal scoring conditions early on in the seventh group out before a stiff breeze kicked in off the Irish Sea.

Puffing regularly on cigarettes and making doubly sure to dispose of them carefully in the tinder-dry conditions, Brown made only eight pars in an up-and-down round, with seven birdies, including a superb up-and-down at the 17th.

"Hopefully I'll be kicking around at the weekend in the later groups," Brown, who led after the first round at Royal Troon in 2024, said.

World No 1 Scheffler began as he finished last year at Royal Portrush -- making it look all too easy.

He rolled in four birdies in his opening six holes but a bogey at the seventh stunted his progress and then a few putts refused to drop. He missed a short par putt on the 17th after a wayward approach left his ball sunken down.

"I felt like I could have got a little bit more out of it, but, yeah, if I continue to do what I did today with the ball-striking I'll be in a good spot as the week goes on," Scheffler, who believed someone may have stepped on his errant ball at the 17th, told reporters.

"Golf is played over 72 holes, and I definitely liked what I saw today."

Playing partner DeChambeau looked in the mood to make up for three missed cuts at this year's majors, with a three-under 67, though bogeys at the 14th and 18th spoilt an excellent start.

"I'm having a lot of fun. If I can keep it going and give the crowd something to cheer for on Sunday, that's all I can ask for," DeChambeau said.

He was in a large group tied for fourth on three under including Belgium's Thomas Detry, Scotland's Robert MacIntyre, Italy's 2018 Open champion Francesco Molinari and Americans Alex Smalley and Cameron Young.

After England's World Cup semifinal heartache against Argentina on the eve of the Open, home fans in the avalanche of ticket holders streaming across the Merseyside links course were hoping for some comfort from a strong English contingent.

No Englishman has won the Open since Nick Faldo at Muirfield in 1992 and while Brown led the charge, local hero Tommy Fleetwood has made all the headlines in the build-up.

The Ryder Cup stalwart, who grew up close to Birkdale and used to sneak onto the course as a child, enjoyed enthusiastic encouragement as he battled to a one-under 69.

Justin Rose endured a difficult day though. The 45-year-old former US Open champion burst on to the scene as a 17-year-old amateur at Royal Birkdale in 1998, finishing fourth.

But his hopes of capturing the Claret Jug after two runner-up finishes are receding following a 75.

A heatwave has given Royal Birkdale a very different hue to its last Open appearance in 2017 when American Jordan Spieth triumphed. Back then rain, wind and lush rough challenged the players but this time the re-modelled course is tinged with brown and fairways are running fast.

"This is not the Birkdale I've ever seen before," 2009 Open champion Stewart Cink said after a four-over 74.