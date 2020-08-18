Tuesday, 18 August 2020

Hope all sport can get a run at weekend

    By Steve Hepburn
    Social distancing must be maintained on all sporting grounds and it is hoped all sport will get a run this weekend.

    Some key community sport games will be live-streamed which will encourage people to stay home rather than go and watch.

    With Otago under Alert Level 2, gatherings of up to 100 are allowed.

    Sport Otago events and sports capability lead Michael Smith said it was an impressive piece of organisation by sporting groups around Otago last week, getting themselves right for Level 2 with only a few days’ notice.

    ‘‘Most people did what they were told. The Edgar Centre was brilliant about the way they organised their zones and had people coming in and out without mixing,’’ Smith said.

    ‘‘Rugby did not panic and what it has done is given itself some time to work out how everyone can play.’’

    Rugby was looking to get its junior grades and secondary school grades under way this week after they were cancelled last Saturday. That may be done by playing games during the week away from the traditional Saturday games and lessening crowds at grounds.

    Questions have been asked whether large grounds such as the Oval or Sunnyvale had to have a limit of 100 for the whole ground or was it per game.

    Smith said areas could be set up on grounds to limit people to one specific area although those in the area had to stick to social-distancing rules. Large grounds meant people still had to stick to social-distancing rules.

    An area at Logan Park was roped off to keep those watching the women’s club final to stand in just the one confined area and it had worked well.

    Smith was working to get some key games on a live-streaming platform this Saturday so people could watch games at home.

    The interschool first XV match between King’s High School and Otago Boy’s High School is set to be played at 2pm on Saturday and had attracted a big crowd when the sides had met in the first round in late June.

    It is hoped the game could be streamed along with a couple of premier rugby games, basketball matches and a couple of football games. There is a two-week break for the premier club netball competition because of the university semester break.


     

