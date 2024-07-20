Five sides chasing premier honours

Things are looking strong as the Otago premier rugby league competition gets under way today.

The league is in good stead and five teams will be suiting up again this season over the next six weeks at the Kensington Oval.

Rugby union club Alhambra-Union entered their first rugby league team last year and are back again this season.

Defending champions South Pacific Raiders will have to wait a week to test themselves this season after been drawn the bye first up.

They look strong again this season, led by co-captains and Otago Whalers Jordan McEntee and Manassah Kutia.

Last year’s beaten finalists the Waitaki Warriors are always packed with Pasifika flair and this year is no different.

Captains Saia Fifita and Misinale Fifita will lead the Oamaru team from the front and Unga Kefu, Folau Nonu, Hopate Finau and Posiano Kamoto are sure to add plenty.

Kia Toa Tigers, coached by Dallas Wade, also have some fire power in Max Brown, Mavae Manuika and Elim Liko and captain Keenan Masina.

AU will look to move up the ladder after their fourth place finish last season.

They will be led by captain Israel Otunuku and Tafa Tafa, Lawrence Leung-Wai, Jovis Meredith and Mac Harris offer plenty as well.

Otago University were the wooden-spooners last season, but you can never count them out.

Experienced Troy Anstiss is back as captain and is joined by Kiardyn Hatch, Nathanael Anderson, Sam Fanolua-Watt, Billy Boyne and Ryan Kreft.

They will play AU at 12.30pm this afternoon. That game will be followed by the Kia Toa Tigers v Waitaki Warriors game at 2.30pm.

At the end of the six-week competition, the top two will advance straight to the final.