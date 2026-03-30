Luke Harrold has won his inaugural FIS World Cup freeski halfpipe in Silvaplana, Switzerland. PHOTO: DAVID TRIBUTSCH

Wānaka freeskiers Finley Melville Ives and Luke Harrold are back on top.

The Olympians created more history when Melville Ives claimed New Zealand’s first men’s freeski halfpipe globe — despite not competing in the final event of the season — and Harrold claimed his inaugural world cup victory, winning the FIS World Cup freeski halfpipe in Silvaplana, Switzerland, yesterday.

Auckland freeskier Mischa Thomas also snagged her first FIS World Cup freeski halfpipe podium, finishing second in her rookie season on the circuit.

Melville Ives has been sidelined since breaking his collarbone at the Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina last month.

But the halfpipe world champion claimed the globe after accumulating 280 points from his two victories and a second in his three world cup starts to claim top spot.

The 19-year-old becomes the first Kiwi to score the halfpipe accolade.

‘‘It’s pretty surreal. I didn’t expect it,’’ Melville Ives said.

‘‘I was chilling at home watching the event and it just came up that I won.

‘‘The whole season was a game of two halves and I’m just really grateful and thankful to my coaches for looking after me.

‘‘The team really dug in today. The skiing was so sick to watch. It’s so great for Luke and Mischa with her first ever world cup podium — what a weapon.

‘‘It’s so sick to see the Kiwis are shredding.”

In the men’s freeski halfpipe final, Harrold achieved his first world cup win, knocking Estonian Henry Sildaru from the top spot with his massive second-run score of 93.25.

Sildaru, who claimed silver in the event at Milano Cortina, looked set to take his first world cup victory before Harrold, 17, overtook him.

After posting 80.25 in his first run, Harrold upped the ante in his second run with a switch-right alley-oop double 900 critical grab, a switch-left alley-oop double 900 mute, then a switch-left cork 720 Japan and a right-dub 1260 mute, to end on a massive left double 1620 safety on the last hit.

Harrold’s score of 93.25 pushed Sildaru’s 88.00 into second place, while Finland’s Jon Sallinen was third.

‘‘I was at the top. I was trying to have as much fun as possible,’’ Harrold said.

‘‘Just wanting to try to give everything I had in this last run, last run of the year. Just gave it my all and it worked out, so I’m super happy.’’

Thomas secured silver in the women’s freeski halfpipe with a score of 80.75.

Defending champion Zoe Atkin (Great Britain) won the event to claim her second Crystal Globe.

New Zealand is now ranked third in the freeski park and pipe nations cup standings behind the United States and Canada.

Snow Sports NZ park and pipe head coach Tom Willmott said the entire New Zealand team contributed to that success.

“We have the strongest ever depth in the team in terms of size and strength, and also breadth across the genders and disciplines,’’ Willmott said.

‘‘Luke, Fin and Luca [Harrington] would have dominated the points, given they are winning world cups, but a large group of athletes have contributed to that result.’’