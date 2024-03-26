Morrison, Fuller join coaching programme

Southern Steel assistant coach Jo Morrison. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Southern Steel assistant coach Jo Morrison has been selected in High Performance Sport New Zealand’s latest cohort for Te Hapaitanga.

She joins nine other coaches who have been selected for the programme aiming to support the development of emerging and high-potential female coaches.

Morrison, who played for the Silver Ferns and the England Roses, is the assistant coach for the Southern Steel, the New Zealand secondary school team which will play Australia later this year, and is the development and performance manager for Netball South.

"I am absolutely thrilled to be selected in this amazing programme," Morrison said.

"It has been something I have been working towards for a number of years and feel very privileged to be identified among these other amazing women from other codes across the country."

Jess Fuller

Former Southern Football girls and women’s development officer Jess Fuller has also been selected.

She coached the Southern United under-18 team and is now the head of the Wellington Phoenix pre-academy.

Tessa Mattern, who resides in Arrowtown, is the programme director for Canterbury Tri Academy and has also been selected.

They join Kendra Tate (canoe racing), Tessa Jenkins (cycling) Emily Gaddum (hockey) Charlotte Scanlan (rugby league), Michelle Munro (rowing), Anna Livingstone (rugby) and Liz Hanna (volleyball).