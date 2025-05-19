Lawson 'pretty disappointed' after difficult weekend

Liam Lawson looks on in the garage during the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari this morning. Photo: Getty Images

Another disappointing outing for New Zealand driver Liam Lawson in Formula 1.

The Racing Bulls' driver finished 14th in the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in Italy after starting 15th on the grid.

As has become the norm for the 23-year-old this season, his problems started during qualifying.

He was unable to get out of Q3 on Sunday as a couple of crashes prevented him from attempting a second fast lap.

He admitted afterwards that passing during the race would be difficult on the Imola track and that proved to be the case.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the race from the McLaren's of Lando Norris and championship leader Oscar Piastri.

Verstappen and fourth-placed Lewis Hamilton in a Ferrari were beneficiaries of the numerous safety cars during the race, while Lawson was one of many who came off worse.

Safety car interventions allow teams to pit a car quicker than during race mode because the field is running at slower speeds.

It also affects team strategies with the choice of tyres.

"Pretty disappointed for everybody, we just got caught by safety cars today," Lawson said afterwards.

"We had good potential and had pace all weekend but unfortunately we weren't able to show it and that's what put us down the back."

He ran as high as 13th and as low as 18th. His final result helped by Kimi Antonelli and Esteban Ocon failing to finish.

It means Lawson is still to pick up a championship point in seven GP's so far this season.

His Racing Bulls teammate Isack Hadjar finished ninth and took his season tally to seven points.

Lawson is one of five drivers yet to pick up any points.

"It's been a difficult weekend but I'll keep working hard to turn it around," Lawson said.

"We are always learning with the car, every weekend I'm getting more used to it, we are heading in the right direction.

Round eight is at Monaco next weekend.

"Monaco is an iconic track and it is my first time, I'm excited to get there; it is very special and will be one to get up to speed with quite quickly. I'm looking forward to going there and getting right back into it."

Meanwhile Piastri's lead in the championship has been cut to 13 points over his McLaren teammate Lando Norris with another nine points back to Max Verstappen.