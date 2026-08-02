New Zealand rally driver Hayden Paddon will race in Rally Paraguay at the end of the month, eight years after he last contested a WRC event on gravel.

Paddon, who lives in Cromwell, and co-driver John Kennard have contested three tarmac rallies this season, finishing 13th in Monte-Carlo, third in Croatia and seventh in Japan.

In December Paddon and Kennard were confirmed in a part-time role with Hyundai Motorsport for 2026 with the likelihood that they would be on tarmac.

However the pair will race in Paraguay starting on August 27. The last time he made a WRC appearance on gravel was the 2018 Rally Australia where he finished second for Hyundai.

South America was also the continent where Paddon and Kennard made history, with their victory in the 2016 WRC Argentina Rally, as the first New Zealanders to ever win a round of the FIA World Rally Championship.

"It was never in the initial plan this year; the original contract was for the three tarmac rallies," he explains.

"Obviously we've been pushing to have that opportunity on gravel. It's where we feel comfortable and where I think things are going to happen and click a little bit easier," Paddon said.

"It's a privilege to have this opportunity and to return to South America where there's some pretty fond memories of ten years ago.

"Obviously it's a different country, different stages, but similar kind of vibe. We're going into the rally in the supporting role, as before, but with nothing to lose and under no illusion how tough a rally it will be because there's no substitute for seat time at this level. Ten years ago we were driving these cars most weeks, now it's four times a year with some short test days."

Paddon will contest Rally Hawke's Bay before heading o Paraguay.

Toyota driver Elfyn Evans of Wales leads the WRC standings after ten rounds, while Frenchman Adrien Fourmaux is the leading Hyundai driver in sixth place.

Paddon sits ninth.