Schumacher doubts Lawson will be a top F1 driver

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Schumacher, the younger brother of German F1 great Michael, told a German website Lawson will never become a top driver following the young Kiwi's downgrading by Red Bull to their sister team Racing Bulls.
"He (Lawson) is replaced like a wet rag after two races. That's tough," Schumacher told Formel1.de.
"I know I'll be hated for this by one or two spectators but I wouldn't have put Liam Lawson in a Formula One car at all.
"Because one thing is also clear; Lawson will probably never become a top driver, and in a situation like this, you might as well go for the next one in line and try your luck."
Lawson, 23, has received widespread support across the motor racing community since being replaced at Red Bull by Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda ahead of this week's Japan Grand Prix.
However, there was little empathy from 49-year-old Schumacher, a six-time Grand Prix winner across a decade-long Formua One career in which he drove for multiple teams.
Schumacher's best overall finishes were fourth place when driving for Williams in 2001 and 2002.