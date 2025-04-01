Schumacher doubts Lawson will be a top F1 driver

Liam Lawson was demoted after poor performances in Shanghai and Melbourne. Photo: Getty Images

Former Formula One driver Ralf Schumacher has delivered a stinging assessment of demoted New Zealander Liam Lawson, saying he should have been dropped completely from the F1 grid.

Schumacher, the younger brother of German F1 great Michael, told a German website Lawson will never become a top driver following the young Kiwi's downgrading by Red Bull to their sister team Racing Bulls.

Ralf Schumacher. Photo: Getty Images

Lawson paid a heavy price for his lowly qualifying performances for Red Bull at the two opening Grands Prix of the season in Melbourne and Shanghai.

"He (Lawson) is replaced like a wet rag after two races. That's tough," Schumacher told Formel1.de.

"I know I'll be hated for this by one or two spectators but I wouldn't have put Liam Lawson in a Formula One car at all.

"Because one thing is also clear; Lawson will probably never become a top driver, and in a situation like this, you might as well go for the next one in line and try your luck."

Lawson, 23, has received widespread support across the motor racing community since being replaced at Red Bull by Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda ahead of this week's Japan Grand Prix.

However, there was little empathy from 49-year-old Schumacher, a six-time Grand Prix winner across a decade-long Formua One career in which he drove for multiple teams.

Schumacher's best overall finishes were fourth place when driving for Williams in 2001 and 2002.