Accurate Ferns romp to series victory

Silver Ferns skipper Ameliaranne Ekenasio holds the Taini Jamison Trophy in Auckland last night following her side’s win over Jamaica in the second game of the series. PHOTO: GETTY IAMGES

On the back of a storming second half, the Silver Ferns claimed a decisive 75-35 win over Jamaica in Auckland last night to claim a 2-0 sweep of the series and the Taini Jamison Trophy.

Following hot on the heels of a 25-goal win the night before, the Silver Ferns dominated the possession stakes, the volume of shots and accuracy being a highlight from all of New Zealand’s shooting options.

Just three of the Silver Ferns shots missed their target during the entire 60 minutes.

Powering home in the second half, the Silver Ferns also did the job defensively, restricting the young and tiring Sunshine Girls to limited opportunities which paid a price on the scoreboard.

With the objective of continuing to build budding combinations, Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua resisted too much tinkering when opting for just the one change to the starting seven from the opening test.

Mila Reuelu-Buchanan was given the nod at wing attack while Phoenix Karaka was retained at wing defence following a fine effort in a relatively unfamiliar position 24 hours earlier alongside Elle Temu and Kelly Jury in an unchanged defensive line.

The Silver Ferns improved on the slow start of the previous night, getting out of the blocks smoothly and efficiently with the long-range feed from Whitney Souness and Reuelu-Buchanan hitting the spot expertly as young shooter Grace Nweke mirrored her impressive form of 24 hours earlier.

Jamaica goal attack Gezelle Allison proved a perfect foil with her pinpoint off-loads to key shooter Shimona Nelson as the visiting side made a good fist of staying in the contest.

The Silver Ferns’ defensive squeeze eventually took its toll as Jamaica was forced into error, a quick burst of unanswered goals pushing the home side out to a 20-11 lead at the first break.

Back in the international arena after an 18-month absence due to the birth of her second child, Silver Ferns captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio stepped up her shooting range and volume, her trademark long-range shot in full evidence.

Souness was full of running, showcasing her speed and deft touches on attack while also proving good nuisance value on defence.

Nelson was again a rock under the Jamaica hoop through her movement, athleticism and accuracy.

A defensive change moved Karaka to goal defence and Kayla Johnson into wing defence, but Jamaica was unable to halt the Silver Ferns’ momentum as the home side headed into halftime with a 36-22 lead.

Adding more spark and energy, the Silver Ferns delivered their most productive 15 minutes during the third stanza to pile on 20 goals while restricting Jamaica to just six.

With Maia Wilson taking over from Nweke, the Silver Ferns adopted a shorter attacking game. On the back of a mobile shooting circle, the side was provided multiple options, Wilson and Ekenasio’s positioning, timing and finishing being top-class.

The Silver Ferns had the luxury of emptying the bench in the run home with Te Paea Selby-Rickit (goal attack), Maddy Gordon (centre) and Sulu Fitzpatrick (goalkeeper) anchoring a forceful run home.

Taini Jamison Trophy



The scores

Silver Ferns 75

Maia Wilson 30/31 (97%), Grace Nweke 25/26 (96%), Ameliaranne Ekenasio 16/17 (94%), Te Paea Selby-Rickit 4/4 (100%)

Jamaica 35

Shimona Nelson 26/27 (96%), Gezelle Allison 7/12 (58%), Mischa Creary 2/5 (40%)

Quarter scores: 20-11, 16-11, 20-6, 19-7

— Staff reporter