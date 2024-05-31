Daunakamakama added to Steel roster

Serina Daunakamakama in action during her Southern Steel debut last weekend. PHOTO: MICHAEL BRADLEY PHOTOGRAPHY

Serina Daunakamakama was a standout for the Southern Steel on debut.

That performance has seen the young midcourter awarded an ANZ Premiership contract with the team for the rest of the season.

She joins the team in place of the experienced Shannon Saunders, who was ruled out of the season with a knee complaint.

Daunakamakama, 20, was sublime when called into the side last week in place of fellow young wing attack Ivari Christie, who was sidelined with injury.

Daunakamakama, who was a Mystics training partner and is in the New Zealand under-21 team, played a full game in the 47-43 win against the Mystics and finished with 29 feeds, 10 centre pass receives, one intercept and one gain.

Despite only having two training sessions with the Steel, Daunakamakama slotted in seamlessly and impressed Steel coach Reinga Bloxham.

"Going into the game we spoke about her doing her own job and those others around her taking care of her by doing their jobs well, so it was satisfying as a coach to see that scenario play out so well," Bloxham said.

"Serina created nice space, which opened up the court, and was safe with the ball. She has a solid skill set base and her feeds into the shooters were on point.

"She will only grow with more game time and more training time with her new team-mates.

"We are all very excited to have her here in the South and looking forward to working alongside her."

The Steel will face the Central Pulse in Invercargill tomorrow for heritage round.