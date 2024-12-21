Ferns to face Swifts during Sydney training camp

The Silver Ferns are heading to Sydney in the new year for a training camp to plug the gap left in the international calendar.

The camp, which Netball New Zealand head of high performance Stephen Hotter confirmed to the Otago Daily Times earlier this month, replaces a proposed international series against Fiji that was cancelled due to unforeseen logistical challenges.

The January 27 to February 4 camp gives the squad a chance to develop and capitalise on the gains made during the 3-1 Constellation Cup series win over Australia.

The Silver Ferns will play a training match against the NSW Swifts — led by Briony Akle, who served as the Silver Ferns specialist coach this year — on February 2 to test themselves against a different style.

Silver Ferns coach Noeline Taurua emphasised the importance of the camp in setting the year ahead.

This camp allows us to train and gain tour experience as a wider squad," Taurua said.

Like Briony said, our game against the Swifts will be a real challenge for both teams and a unique opportunity.

The new squad members are exciting, and I can’t wait to see how they train, play, and work alongside our seasoned campaigners."

Most players from the Constellation Cup team are heading to Sydney, but a notable omission is Grace Nweke, who is at present ineligible under NNZ rules due to playing for the Swifts in Australia’s Super Netball next season.

Defender Phoenix Karaka is also absent after announcing she is expecting her second child with partner and All Blacks lock Patrick Tuipulotu earlier this month.

Shooters Martina Salmon — who was a stand-out for the Fast5 Ferns — and Saviour Tui are newcomers, alongside defenders Kate Burley, Catherine Hall and experienced midcourter Peta Toeava.

Southern Steel players Kate Heffernan and Kimiora Poi are included.

Silver Ferns

Training camp

Karin Burger, Kate Burley, Ameliaranne Ekenasio, Maddy Gordon, Catherine Hall, Kate Heffernan, Kelly Jackson, Parris Mason, Claire O’Brien, Kimiora Poi, Martina Salmon, Peta Toeava, Saviour Tui, Amelia Walmsley, Maia Wilson.