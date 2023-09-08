Invercargill through to top eight

Invercargill have qualified for the top eight of the national netball championships in Dunedin.

They will play Counties Manukau in a big quarterfinal at the Edgar Centre today at 10am.

Tauranga will play Auckland at the same time.

Hamilton City face Manawatu and Christchurch Red play North Harbour at 11.30am in the other quarterfinals.

Dunedin will play Waitakere in a playoff for ninth to 12th spot at 2.30pm.

Dunedin beat Christchurch Black 35-23 yesterday afternoon to secure the game.

Cambridge, who beat Dunedin yesterday morning, will face Howick Pakuranga, and Wellington plays Hutt Valley.

Central Lakes will play Gisborne, who lost to the Dunedin invitational team yesterday, at 11.30am for 17th to 19th spot.

The semifinals will be played from 4pm onwards today. The final will be at 1pm tomorrow.