Mum her supporter as well as coach

Manawatu midcourter Atareta McCausland-Durie and her mother, and coach, Yvette, at the national netball championships in Dunedin. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

Like mother, like daughter.

Netball has always been a core pillar in the McCausland-Durie household, creating a special bond between Atareta, and her mother, Yvette, as Atareta follows in her footsteps.

Atareta grew up in Palmerston North and was coached by her mother at primary school, in young representative teams, and in her early years at Manukura.

But when Yvette’s coaching career — the most successful ANZ Premiership coach, including three stints with the Central Pulse, two with New Zealand under-21 and as assistant of the Silver Ferns — took off, coaching at a regional level was put on the back

foot.

They were brought back together again recently when Yvette coached Manawatu at the national netball championships at the Edgar Centre.

Manawatu finished seventh after a convincing 40-29 win against Invercargill, during which Atareta starred in the midcourt.

Atareta, who was part of Central Manawa’s fifth national netball league title earlier this year, said it was special to be led by her mother, giving the pair a chance to spend time together through the sport they loved.

"I think it’s quite fun," Atareta said.

"I’ve managed the balance of mum and coach, so it’s never a butt-heads situation.

"It’s good to know her experience so I take it on as a coach. But also cool to have my mum here as supporter as well, since she’s always busy with

netball."

Yvette, who was a specialist coach for the Fijian Pearls at the Netball World Cup, agreed it was nice to return to their roots.

"For me, coaching at this level’s really important to give back to my community and it’s a good opportunity," Yvette said.

"All of these players I’ve worked with either at a club or I’ve coached them at school.

"I think this tournament’s a really important one to give those who don’t necessarily get the opportunities a chance to play.

"For them to go up against top players is what it’s all about and I think it’s quite a rare and special thing in sport these days."