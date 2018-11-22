Selby-Rickit ready to do it all again

Southern Steel players (from left) Kate Heffernan, Jennifer O'Connell, Kendall McMinn, Abby Erwood (hidden) and Te Huinga Reo Selby-Rickit train in Invercargill yesterday. Photo: Supplied

Te Huinga Reo Selby-Rickit gained plenty from her break, although she admits it has been a tight turnaround.

The Southern Steel defender has arrived back in Invercargill to begin preseason training for next year's ANZ Premiership.

It was less than three months ago the side disbanded after claiming back-to-back titles in August.

Since then, Selby-Rickit has spent 2½ months travelling around the historic sites and beaches of Europe.

She admitted it felt like a quick break, although she said it could be beneficial from a physical conditioning perspective.

It was the mental aspect that was most challenging.

While it was a case of getting on with it, putting last season in the past was easier said than done.

''It is hard because of how we finished last year,'' she said.

''I think a lot of us still can't believe we actually won it.

''It's that kind of feeling. You still think 'How the heck did that happen'?

''But I'm sure that will all be over after a couple of weeks of preseason, once you can't think about anything except how sore your legs are, or how sore your lungs are.''

She was not on a complete break while overseas, turning out for the Manchester Thunder in England's club Fast5 tournament.

Former Steel team-mate Liana Leota plays for the side and, after seeing Selby-Rickit was in Europe, got her involved as an import.

She had enjoyed the experience and said there were some differences between the training in England to that in New Zealand.

''I felt like they love the short, sharp, running, very basic type of netball.

''Run, pass, run, pass that kind of thing.

''We sometimes will stop and break down structures, but they want it to be all go.

''Really training while you're tired. I think both work fine; there's a place for both. That's why I was really interested while I was doing it.''

Now back with the Steel Selby-Rickit can also claim to be the oldest on the team at 29.

That came as a result of longtime captain Wendy Frew retiring at the end of last season.

That in itself left a big gap, but it was something that is forcing others to step up as leaders. Indeed, it sounds as though Selby-Rickit may.

''She's still texting all of us asking how it's going,'' Selby-Rickit said with a laugh.

''I think she misses it, so she could be coming back. I'll put it out there now. She could be coming back.''

For the team's Silver Ferns - Te Paea Selby-Rickit and Gina Crampton - there is still a little longer left on their break. They will rejoin the side on December 6.

Next season begins on February 24, starting earlier to accommodate the World Cup in July.