Silver Ferns trounce Trinidad and Tobago

Alena Brooks of Trinadad and Tobago tries to disrupt Silver Fern Maddy Gordon during their match in Cape Town. Photo: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Netball World Cup 2023

The Silver Ferns have started their Netball World Cup title defence with a 76-27 win over Trinidad and Tobago in South Africa.

In the 11th meeting between the two countries at world cups, New Zealand on Friday kept their unbeaten record against the Caribbean country in the global showpiece event intact.

New Zealand dominated from the first centre pass and kept Trinidad and Tobago scoreless for nearly six minutes before winning the first quarter 23-2.

In her first world cup, goal shooter Grace Nweke shot a perfect 19 from 19 in the first quarter before she was benched for the next quarter.

Every New Zealand squad member got court time in the opening game at Cape Town International Convention Centre.

The defending champions started Karin Burger at wing defence in the tournament played in her country of birth, with Kate Heffernan chosen at centre before coach Dame Noeline Taurua rang the changes at the end of the opening period.

The Silver Ferns continued to have the upper hand in the second quarter despite changes to the combinations throughout the period.

Trinidad and Tobago increased their goal scoring rate but couldn't stop the Silver Ferns who took a 43-11 lead to the halftime break.

New Zealand made more changes to start the third quarter, including moving Kelly Jury to the unfamiliar position of wing defence, and shifting Burger back to goal defence.

Phoenix Karaka spent time at goal keep as did Jane Watson, Maddy Gordon stayed at centre, Gina Crampton at wing attack with Nweke back on court at goal shoot and a struggling Te Paea Selby-Rickit getting more time at goal attack.

The Silver Ferns goal-scoring dried up as Trinidad and Tobago went goal-for-goal early in the quarter before New Zealand pulled away for a 58-20 lead going into the final quarter.

Starting the final quarter Selby-Rickit (GS), Maia Wilson (GA), Crampton (WA), Whitney Souness (C), Heffernan (WD), Burger (GD) and Karaka (GK) played out the entire 15 minutes as Taurua opted for consistency to close out the game.

Silver Ferns captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio told Sky Sport post-match: "In patches I think we did our job really really well, I was proud of what we put out and in other patches I think we could have been better in being a lot more clinical and more controlled with ball in hand. It's good to get the first one out of the way though."

Playing in a silver dress for the first time, the 76 goals was New Zealand's highest score against Trinidad and Tobago at a world cup.

New Zealand's second preliminary game is against Uganda on Saturday at 7pm.

The Silver Ferns are attempting to become the first team in New Zealand history to defend the Netball World Cup.