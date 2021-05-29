Steel looking to address inconsistency

The Southern Steel will not be thrilled with its inconsistency this season.

But at least it means it is due for a win tomorrow.

Six games into the ANZ Premiership season the side has followed each of its three wins with a loss.

Equally it has bounced back from each loss with a win.

It is a trend it will look to snap next week.

For now it will be more than happy if it continues, as it faces the Northern Mystics in Auckland.

Shannon Saunders

Steel captain Shannon Saunders acknowledged the side’s up-and-down form. However, she said it was not altogether unexpected either.

"I think leading into the season we kind of expected we would be a bit inconsist with quite a new team, very young," Saunders said.

"[We’re] just learning to have that kind of consistency; that comes with experience.

"Leading into the second half of the season, that’s something we need to address."

The side had trained in Gore this week and took some measures to fix its defence, which had led to a high number of cautions over the past two weeks.

It had brought in an ANZ Premiership umpire to help it understand how to "contest rather than contact".

That would be key against the Mystics, who had started well and possessed a threatening attack.

Notably that included the premiership’s leading scorer in Grace Nweke.

Big, strong and dynamic, the 19-year-old has taken a step up every year and has 311 goals at 90%.

"They’re really strong at the moment," Saunders said.

"I think they’re really hard to get ball off. Obviously with Grace Nweke in the back there it’s going to be a tough ask.

"We’ve talked about turning ball over higher up the court and just being really patient on attack, because we can’t really afford to chuck any ball away.

"It’s pretty hard to get it back."

At the other end, Saunders will be key in getting the ball to the Steel’s own strong shooting duo of George Fisher and Tiana Metuarau.

She has slotted into the wing attack bib this year, having been the side’s long-time centre.

"It’s definitely been an interesting change and a learning curve.

"I think my consistency there is not quite where it needs to be.

"Just having that ability to mix it up and do different things would be good if I could do that a wee bit more.

"But overall [it’s] pleasing. I’m creating a good combination with Tiana and George in the back there.

"They’re a beautiful circle to feed, so I feel very lucky."

The game begins at 4.15pm.