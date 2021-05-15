Steel players to vie for new Frew Medal

Wendy Frew

Wendy Frew spent 17 seasons in the midcourt for the Sting and the Steel.

During her stint she helped claim six championship titles.

Now the remarkable contribution Frew made has been honoured with a medal bearing her name.

The Wendy Frew Medal will be bestowed annually on the Steel player who demonstrates excellence, commitment and loyalty — all hallmarks of Frew’s netball prowess.

"My love of the game has always been what drives me and I’m incredibly proud of what I achieved wearing both the Sting and the Steel dress,’’ Frew said.

"To have that captured [and for it] to be awarded to future players is a massive honour.”

Frew (nee Telfer) hung up her bib after leading the Steel to a second consecutive ANZ Premiership title in 2018.

Steel’s class of 2021 will be determined to pay tribute to the franchise’s legacy when they face the Central Pulse in Porirua tomorrow.