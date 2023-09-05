Steel representation in four different national squads

Four Southern Steel players, four different national teams.

Netball New Zealand selectors yesterday named squads for the Taini Jamison Trophy and Constellation Cup test series, as well as New Zealand A and Fast5 Ferns squads.

Former Steel goal keep Kate Burley is in line to make her test debut after being named to play against Australia in the Constellation Cup.

Burley, who has signed with the Northern Stars for next season, has also been named in the team for the Fast5 World Series in Christchurch in November.

Kate Heffernan. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Kate Heffernan will face Australia and England, while sister Georgia has been selected for New Zealand A alongside Steel shooting partner Saviour Tui.

The A team will play a training game against the England Roses, who have made headlines for sending a development side to play the Ferns, before the Taini Jamison series starting on September 24.

Central Pulse shooter Amelia Walmsley will also make her debut, having been named in both the Taini Jamison and Constellation Cup teams.

Silver Ferns coach Noeline Taurua said the teams included young players who were the future of the Silver Ferns.

"We took a number of young players away with us to the Commonwealth Games and Netball World Cup who have gained valuable experience from both pinnacle events which will also work towards setting us up for the next four-year cycle," Taurua said.

"And then we’ve had some young netballers who have been knocking on the door this year with their performances at ANZ Premiership level and who are preparing to be ready to challenge for selections and who I believe want to make an impression when they get the opportunity in the black dress."

Grace Nweke has been selected for the Constellation Cup but will be subject to a medical clearance after suffering a partial tear in her patella tendon at the World Cup.

Peta Toeava, on a return-to-play programme, has been named in the A team and will also train with the Silver Ferns.

Michaela Sokolich-Beatson, who debuted for the Silver Ferns in 2018, makes a welcome return to elite netball with selection in the A team and Fast5 squad.

The 11-cap Silver Fern suffered two ruptured Achilles tendons within the space of nine months, ruling her out of action in 2020 and 2021.

Silver Ferns

The squad

Karin Burger, Ameliaranne Ekenasio, Maddy Gordon, Kate Heffernan, Kelly Jury, Phoenix Karaka, Tiana Metuarau, Mila Reuelu-Buchanan, Whitney Souness, Amelia Walmsley, Jane Watson, Maia Wilson, Kate Burley (Constellation Cup only), Grace Nweke (Constellation Cup only)