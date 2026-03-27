PHOTO: ODT FILES Otago premier club hockey is back for another year and looks set to be more entertaining than ever. A revamped finals format in both the men’s and women’s grades will feature only three teams qualifying, turning up the pressure at the business end of the season. In the premier women’s competition, the City Highlanders are chasing six titles in a row, but on paper it may be a stretch. Tessa Jopp remains, though her availability is unclear, and with Chloe Donaldson and Hayley Cox departing, others will need to step up. Momona, last year’s runners-up, face similar challenges, having lost key midfielders Eve Swan and Millie White. Otago coach Hymie Gill is a plus to any side, but he has work to do. The Kings United Royals loom as early favourites after leading most of last season and retaining the bulk of their squad. Nina Murphy is one of New Zealand’s most exciting young players, and she will be tasked with leading their charge. Then to the unknowns. The University Huskies have almost completely rebuilt their squad and even switched from white to blue kits, making them a truely new-look side. With New Zealand indoor coach Jolene Casey at the helm, they could surprise. The Taieri Tigers were middling last year but have added former Otago Sparks cricketer Millie Cowan, strengthening their defence. The University Stingrays will compete hard, but a top-three finish looks unlikely. In the men’s competition, the defending champion Taieri Tuataras are chasing a threepeat but things will be tougher for them. They have lost top-scorer James Nicolson and MVP Zeke Buschl, while Thomas Meder will miss the first half of the season. Patrick Ward remains a key figure for the Tuataras, especially as he pushes for World Cup selection, though if successful in his bid would miss the business end of the season. The Kings United Cobras, University Whales and Albany Alligators are set to contest spots two to four in what should be a tight race. Kings have lost much of their strike line but have promoted well from within. The Whales have undergone a major overhaul, including adding Kurt Ward and Sam Gradwell, with Jakob Bell-Kake’s return also boosting them. Albany have lost spine players Lachie Crowle, Billy Sheard and Nick Parata, and have struggled to replace them. The Southland Barbarians and University Panthers should improve but are unlikely to feature at the back end of August. - Nicholas Friedlander