Friday, 3 September 2021

Robinson snatches gold with last gasp effort

    By Jeff Cheshire
    Otago Paralympic athlete Holly Robinson is ready to shine in Tokyo. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH
    Holly Robinson. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH
    Gold at last. And in the most dramatic way possible.

    A final throw of 40.99m has propelled Dunedin thrower Holly Robinson to Paralympic victory in Tokyo tonight.

    The 26-year-old claimed gold in the F46 javelin, her first win at a major world meeting after a long streak of silver medals.

    For most of the competition it looked as though that streak, which included a silver in Rio five years ago, may continue.

    Robinson found herself in third most of the way, a throw of 38.75m the best she managed in the first five rounds.

    Her British rival Hollie Arnold, who was the defending Paralympic and world champion, led with a throw of 39.73m.

    But this time it was Robinson who delivered.

    Having just been guaranteed a medal, she pulled out a throw of 40.99m to elevate herself from third to first.

    Dutch competitor Noelle Roorda followed with a throw of 40.06m, also leap-frogging Arnold, who was left to settle for bronze.

    The medal followed fellow Dunedin Paralympian Anna Grimaldi's gold medal early today.

    Grimaldi jumped 5.76m to defend her T47 long jump title, setting a new Games record in the process.

