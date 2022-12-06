Toomey, Avery to head NZ Games teams

Marty Toomey. PHOTO: MARJORIE COOK

Winter Games boss Marty Toomey had the magic touch in Beijing.

Now he will seek to guide the New Zealand Winter Olympic squad to even greater heights in Italy in 2026.

Toomey was yesterday reappointed chef de mission for the Olympic Games in Milano Cortina, where the dazzling skiers and snowboarders will seek to build on their breakthrough gold-medal success earlier this year.

Wanaka stars Zoi Sadowski-Synnott and Nico Porteous should have plenty of company in four years as a golden generation of winter athletes comes through.

"Milano Cortina is fast approaching and I’m really pleased to have another opportunity to contribute to New Zealand’s success through the role of chef de mission," Toomey said.

"I’m looking forward to helping the team to build on the success of Beijing 2022 as the Winter Olympic Games head back to Europe."

Nigel Avery. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

The New Zealand Olympic Committee also confirmed Olympian and five-time Commonwealth Games medallist Nigel Avery would be chef de mission for the New Zealand team for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Avery led the New Zealand team for the first time at Birmingham 2022, overseeing New Zealand's most successful offshore Commonwealth Games.

"Birmingham was a fantastic experience and I was really proud of the team’s performances on and off the field of play," Avery said.

"I’m now looking forward to creating a supportive environment for our Summer Olympic team, and ensuring our athletes have everything they need to meet their goals in Paris."

NZOC chief executive Nicki Nicol said Toomey and Avery brought extensive experience to the roles.

"Nigel and Marty are both equipped with impressive leadership qualities and have shown they know how to lead teams at the highest level of sport," Nicol said.

"They are the ideal people to lead the New Zealand team, build on our culture of manaaki and help to create a new chapter in our Summer and Winter Olympic sporting history."

By: Staff reporter