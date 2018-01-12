Big scores in U15 softball games

Otago had a high-scoring opening day at the South Island under­-15 tournament in Invercargill yesterday.

The results went both ways for the girls’ team.

After going down 15-1 against Canterbury in the first game, it bounced back with a massive 38-6 win over Mid Canterbury. It then lost the late game 13-2 to Southland.

The boys team lost a tight first game, against Marlborough, 9-8. It then had a tough challenge against Canterbury Development, going down 12-2.

Both teams are in action again today, the boys at 9am and the girls at 1pm.