Foxhunt coming to Cardrona

The hunt will be on at Cardrona next month.

Energy drink giant and adventure sport promoter Red Bull has announced its Foxhunt event will come to New Zealand for the first time on February 11.

It will involve about 150 mountain bikers coming together on the Wanaka track to try to out-run the "foxes", top riders Brook Macdonald, Jess Blewitt, Remy Morton and Harriet Burbidge-Smith.

On a 9.5km course, the riders will line up at the top of Cardrona ready for a mass start.

The "foxes" will be released from several metres back to chase their prey. The goal for each competitor is to beat the "foxes" and be the first to cross the finish line.

Blewitt (20) is looking forward to the unique race.

"I’m a massive fan of Cardrona and can’t wait to bring my skills to the track," she said.

"It’s the perfect spot and will be a day to remember."

Red Bull Foxhunt has made a name for itself in Ireland and is known for being physically demanding, technical and lots of fun.

The event is open to any downhill mountain biker, but a reasonable level of experience and skill is recommended.

The public is encouraged to head to Cardrona to watch the action. The race starts at 4.30pm.