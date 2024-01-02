Hot competition at Bannockburn Classic

Chris Nevill, of Clyde, closes in on third in the men's section of the 56km adventure ride in the Bannockburn MTB Classic yesterday. PHOTO: JULIE ASHER

Banter flew as freely as sweat as riders crossed the finish line at the Bannockburn MTB Classic on Saturday.

With multiple catagories the race attracted competitors of all ages and fitness levels from the 56km adventure ride to the non-competitive e-bike section.

Organiser Bill Godsall said the area was so dry they had to walk the course setting out markers as they could not take vehicles across it.

The adventure riders started at 2pm and the shorter courses began at 4pm. No prizegiving was held when the event finished at 7pm so people did not have to stand around in the heat, Mr Godsall said.

First across the line was junior cyclist Reef Roberts in 2:47.37 followed by first in the men’s section triathlete Janus Staufenberg in 2:50.07 followed by Chris Nevill, of Clyde, in 2:52.41.

Also competing was triathlete Olivia Thornbury who finished in 3:11.39 and Olympic rower Nathan Cohen who completed the course in 2:53.50.

Nevill said he his next challenge was the Prospector race, in March — a three-day event in Alexandra — and he was training about 13-15 hours a week as well as working for an irrigation company.

The heat was a challenge on Saturday, he said.

Shane Portegys of Alexandra, who came first in the male 55+ section with a time of 3hr 11min 36sec, was getting a ribbing from fellow competitors Gene Marsh and Geoff Small, both of Hāwea.

"He lost the Zimmer frame race," Mr Marsh teased.

Small said the wind had been a factor in the race for him. Initially they had a tailwind but coming towards the end they were riding into it.

"I was come on, I’m not moving."

As well as the adventure ride there was the classic and e-bike rides, which were both 35km, the 22km sport ride and the 10km recreation event.

Godsall said numbers in the adventure ride had increased again this year.

Results

56km adventure ride

U18 male: Reef Roberts 2hr 47min 37sec, 1; Liam O’Rourke 3hr 20min 1sec, 2; Aedan Lehr 3hr 35min 15sec, 3.

Male 18-39: Janus Staufenburg 2hr 50min 7sec, 1; Chris Nevill 2hr 52min 41sec, 2; Nathan Cohen 2hr 53min 50sec, 3.

Female 18-39: Olivia Thornbury 3hr 11min 39sec, 1; Laura Bridger 3hr 18min 29, 2; Gabby Buchanan, 3hr 23min 47, 3.

Male 40-54: Kerrin Williams 2hr 57min 55sec, 1; Gene Marsh 3hr 2min 47sec, 2; Scott Dickie 3hr 7min 56.

Female 40-54: Erin Greene 3hr 31min 59sec, 1; Chris Galbraith 3hr 50min 17sec, 2; Rachel Thow 3hr 57min 6sec, 3.

Male 55+: Shaun Portegys, 3hr 11min 36sec, 1; Peter Jackson,3hr 30min 44sec, 2, Phil Chittock 4hr 4min 47sec, 3.

Open men: Gary Lister 4hr 35min 12sec, 1.