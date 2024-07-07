Lulu Sun 'super happy' to take on Raducanu

Lulu Sun celebrates a point against China's Lin Zhu in the third round. She next faces British Grand Slam winner Emma Raducanu. Photo: Getty Images

Kiwis tennis sensation Lulu Sun is relishing the chance to play British favourite Emma Raducanu in their fourth round match on Wimbledon's Centre Court.

Sun, who hails from Te Anau in Southland, has caused a major surprise with her progress at the London tournament, beating China's Zhu Lin early on Saturday in their third round match.

She had announced her arrival at the Grand Slam tournament by ousting world No 8 Qinwen Zheng in the first round before beating fellow qualifier Yuliia Starodubtseva from Ukraine.

The last New Zealander to make the fourth round of Wimbledon was Dame Ruia Morrison in 1959.

Asked about the prospect of playing former US Open champion Raducanu, 23-year-old Sun said she would be ''super-happy'' to take on the challenge of playing ''such a great athlete".

"She's obviously been firing in the Grand Slams before and she's Wimbledon's favourite since she is from here.''

Sun will be an obvious underdog in the match beginning at 2.30am on Monday (NZ time), but appeared unfazed about that, as well as playing before a Centre Court crowd bound to be enthusiastic in their support of Raducanu.

"I wasn't expecting to be here at this stage, but I've just been playing match-by-match. But yeah, here I am," she said.

Sun explained her background to reporters after the win, saying that she was born in the deep south to a Croatian father and Chinese mother. She then moved to Shanghai, then Switzerland, where she began life on the road as an up-and-coming junior tennis player.

"I didn't spend too much time there when I started playing more and more juniors," Sun, who now resides in Geneva, said.

Prioritising her education, she then studied in the United States in Austin, Texas, studying political science, before focusing on her tennis career, Reuters reported.

She made her Grand Slam main draw debut at the Australian Open after qualifying and also came through the Wimbledon qualifiers to book her debut at the grasscourt tournament.

There are similarities between Sun and Raducanu - even if their tennis careers have taken very different paths.

Raducanu's mum is Chinese, her dad Romanian and she was born in Canada, and the British player has said in the past that the blend has helped her on the court. Likewise Sun.

"Chinese obviously from my mum's side, is very disciplined, hard-working. From my dad's side, Croatian, he's from the seaside, so very laid back and calm," she said.

"I guess that's a good combo. And then Swiss side is, like, neutral, yeah! From New Zealand I get that adventure side."

Sun has been named this week to represent New Zealand in doubles at the Paris Olympics beginning this month, along with Grand Slam winner Erin Routliffe.