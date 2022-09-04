A marathon effort for running pair

Mike Asmussen (right), who has a visual impairment, and guide runner Mark Boon, prepare for the start of a race. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Team work will be essential for Christchurch runners Mike Asmussen and Mark Boon to achieve a good time in the half marathon during the Emerson’s Dunedin Marathon on September 11.

Members of the Christchurch chapter of Achilles International NZ, the duo run as a pair, with visually impaired athlete Asmussen guided through events by running-mate Boon.

Asmussen is looking forward to returning to Dunedin to compete in the new Dunedin Marathon event course, after running the half marathon three years ago with another guide.

"It was a difficult event for him to guide me on, as there were a lot of street closures and we were on and off the pavement," he said.

He was hoping for a smoother run this year on the new half marathon course, which starts at the Caledonian Ground and heads towards Otago Peninsula, before returning to finish at Emerson’s Brewery.

Asmussen, who has only 10% sight in his left eye and none in his right, took up running in 2012, as a way to get fit for Outward Bound. He came across Achilles International NZ and was inspired by its kaupapa (principle) of providing athletes with disabilities the opportunity to participate alongside able-bodied athletes in local, national, and international events.

"The guides are amazing and absolutely vital to the success of the disabled athletes - we can’t do it without them," Asmussen said.

Boon joined Achilles International NZ as a guide three years ago, and has become a regular running guide and mate to Asmussen since then, as well as supporting other athletes.

"Achilles is a real community of interest, and in Christchurch we regularly have about 20 people - 10 athletes and 10 guides - coming together for Sunday runs," Boon said.

"It’s a very friendly and supportive group, and very accepting of people’s different disabilities," Asmussen said.

"It’s definitely a win-win situation - the athlete needs the help and the guide wants to run - it becomes a real partnership."

The pair have competed in distance events, including half marathons and 10km races, and regularly do the Park Run in Christchurch, which is good training for running in a half marathon field.

Asmussen and Boon frequently go on training runs together, as well as group runs with fellow Achilles International NZ athletes and guides.

"As a guide, you need to be really on the ball - you have to complete the run yourself while also guiding another person, which means talking them through it," Boon said.

The pair feel their training has been going well for the half marathon, and hope to complete the course in about two hours.

"It might be a touch longer, as I am recovering from Covid-19, and the weather can be a challenge on the day - rain makes it more difficult," Asmussen said. "Nevertheless, we are really looking forward to it."

