Tuesday, 22 September 2020

No need for limits on spectators

    By Jeff Cheshire
    A panoramic view of Forsyth Barr Stadium on Saturday night. Photos: Peter McIntosh
    Photo: ODT files.
    Crowds are back.

    That was the main message sports fans will have taken from yesterday’s government announcement.

    New Zealand, outside of Auckland, has returned to Covid-19 Alert Level 1.

    That means gathering limits are gone and live sport is back on the radar.

    Anyone wanting to make plans to watch Otago’s Ranfurly Shield challenge against Taranaki in Inglewood on Sunday is in luck.

    It also means fans can enjoy the Otago’s men’s and women’s double-header the following Sunday at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

    Notably, it is the Spirit’s only remaining home game.

    Both teams played their first home games in an empty stadium.

    Southland fans will be able to catch their team facing North Harbour in Invercargill on Saturday, while North Otago supporters will be able to watch their side host Mid Canterbury.

    It will also allow fans to catch the tail end of the season for the club sports still operating.

    The timing was unfortunate for rugby and netball, both of which had their finals last weekend. Football, basketball and hockey still have games remaining in their top grades though.

    The Dunedin Thunder and Queenstown’s Stampede will also be able to have fans at their remaining ice hockey matches.

    For those involved at a community level it will be welcome move too, as it will for those facilitating at places such as the Edgar Centre.

    No more waiting around in the foyer for the games before you to finish.

    No more directing players in and out of bubbles or sanitising between games.


     

