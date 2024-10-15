Players put up fight on home turf

Roger Hamilton, of Alexandra, competes in the South Island championships at the Dunedin City Petanque Club at the weekend. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Southern players held their own at the annual South Island championships at the weekend.

The Dunedin City Petanque club hosted both the South Island doubles and singles championships as well as the South Island pointing (skills-based competition) event.

Christchurch players Jared Handford and Stephane Montel, both of whom have represented New Zealand, won the doubles title.

Dunedin City youth players Matt Scott and Jackson Gallagher played extremely well to finish second, and Alexandra’s Roger and Bunny Hamilton were third equal with Sutima Paijit (Christchurch) and Richard Browne (Ashburton).

Scott, 18, won the South Island pointing competition, beating 20-year-old Gallagher in the final.

Scott completed a fine weekend by placing third in the singles on Sunday, while Gallagher made the top eight in the singles.

One of the standout performances in the doubles came from Don Buis, 14, in his first major tournament, and partner CJ Barnes-Wilkie, 21, who made the top eight, beating much more experienced and highly ranked players.

Christchurch star Handford made it a double with victory in the singles.

Montel was second, and Scott and fellow Dunedin City player Phillip Lyall were third equal.

Brea Schofield, 15, in her first major tournament, finished in the top 16 and was competitive against the top players.