Powerhouse Dunstan Arm again lead way for Otago crews

Dunstan Arm rowers (from left) Angus Kenny, Jack Pearson, Mathew King and Henry Clatworthy won the men’s open quad sculls at the Otago championships in Twizel at the weekend. PHOTOS: SHARRON BENNETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Otago crews returned some good results in their final regatta before the Christmas break.

Plenty of crews from Otago, Southland, Canterbury and Marlborough descended on Lake Ruataniwha for the Otago championships at the weekend.

Dunstan Arm were again a powerhouse on the water.

Angus Kenny won the men’s open single sculls in 7min 26.81sec ahead of clubmates Matthew King and Jack Pearson.

Kenny teamed with Pearson to win the men’s open double sculls in 6min 57.78sec.

The duo then joined King and Henry Clatworthy to win the men’s open coxless quad sculls in 6min 19.73sec.

Harrison Thode won the men’s club single sculls in 7min 32.18sec.

India Nichols won the women’s club single sculls in 9min 09.57sec and claimed the women’s club double sculls with Olivia Ollerenshaw in 7min 58.25sec.

Olivia Key won the women’s open single sculls in 8min 21.15sec in a tight race against clubmate Freddy Todhunter, who finished in 8min 22.54sec.

Maggie Hepburn, Lola Ritchie, MacKenzie Ealson and Emer Bryant were successful in the women’s club coxless quad sculls, and Charlotte Crosbie and Milla Okane won the girls under-15 double sculls

Oamaru rowers (from left) Tessa Wright, Emily Wainwright, Bridget Spittle and Indeg Jones-Hogan on their way to winning the women’s intermediate coxed four.

Otago Boys’ also had some strong results.

Henry Lucas finished nearly 11sec ahead of the field to win the boys under-18 single sculls in 7min 45.79sec.

Leo Garden, Logan Millar, Tom Collie and Cameron McFarlane secured the men’s intermediate coxed four in 7min 31.37sec, and the crew were joined by Hunter Ruxton to win the boys under-16 coxed quad sculls in 7min 4.86sec.

Otago Boys’ also claimed victory in the boys under-17 coxed eight and the men’s novice coxed eight.

Oamaru rowers Summer Colombus, Payton Dickson, Laura Aker, Gemma Aker and Pippa McMillan won the women’s novice coxed four in 8min 30.90sec.

Colombus, Dickson, Laura Aker and Gemma Aker joined Bailey Pearson, Isabelle Wainwright, Sasha Wright, Evie Mitchell and Quinn Andersen to claim the women’s novice coxed eight title in 7min 48.76sec.

Anderson also won the women’s intermediate coxed four with Tessa Wright, Indeg Jones-Hogan, Emily Wainwright and Bridget Spittle in 8min 12.61sec.

Ike Newlands-Carter, Cash Paterson, Shaun Lucey, Payton Dickson and Andersen won the men’s novice coxed quad sculls in 7min 35.19sec.

Columba College crew Nova Whiston, Anika Leyser, Isla Nicholson, Georgia Drummond and Kate Baskerville won the girls under-17 coxed four in 7min 59.36sec.

Crews now get a short break from competition but will resume at the Canterbury championships on January 18 before the South Island championships in February.