Wanaka one-two in Coast to Coast

Winner Braden Currie on the cycle leg of the Coast to Coast. Photo: Supplied

Wanaka athletes have dominated the Coast to Coast today.

The downpour that swept the finish line soon after Braden Currie and Dougal Allan confirmed a Wanaka one-two in the world championship of multisport Longest Day race was a minor dampener on the 40th anniversary of the event.

It was a fourth Coast to Coast win for Currie (35), who completed the 243km journey in 9hr 45min 23sec.

Allan (36), champion in 2019 and 2021, recorded a fifth second placing, clocking 10hr 13min 17sec.

Te Puki's Bobby Dean was third.

Wanaka's dominance continued when Simone Maier broke the tape in the elite women's field for back-to-back victories, leading all the way to record 11hr 52min 18sec on what was also her 42nd birthday.

The small crowd gathered around the finishing area sang Happy Birthday as she made her way up the finishing chute.

Elina Ussher (Nelson), who finished runner-up in 12hr 4sec, was contesting the Longest Day for a 17th time and has won the women's title three times.

Former endurance athlete from Alexandra Fiona Dowling was third in 12hr 2min 51sec.

The two-day Coast to Coast event was cancelled due to Red setting restrictions.

Those who were left to do battle on the Longest Day were met by course changes due to flooding in the upper Waimakariri River.

- Wayne Parsons