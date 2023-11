PHOTOS: GERARD O’BRIEN

Otago pitchers Mitchell Finnie (above) and Kate Dolinski (below) hurl the ball in during the annual softball fixtures against Southland at Hancock Park yesterday.

Both the women’s and men’s teams defeated Southland to grab the spoils.

The women retained the Henderson Shield 9-6 and men won the Bates Shield 4-0.

Neither coach could be immediately reached for comment yesterday.