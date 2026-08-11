James Harcombe is on track to reach a big milestone.

The Queenstown runner’s love of the Routeburn Track spans more than three decades and is leading him back to the start line for his 17th Routeburn Classic in 2027.

Harcombe, who will turn 62 before next year’s event, is has his eyes on the prize to complete more classics in years to come.

“I want to make it to 20. That’s the goal,’’ Harcombe said.

The event is as popular as ever with all 400 entries snapped up in record time and selling out for the fourth consecutive year.

Originally from Wales, Harcombe grew up running before taking up fell running — a style of mountain running popular in the United Kingdom — and moved to New Zealand in 1996.

After first walking the Routeburn Track in 1994, Harcombe quickly became captivated by the landscape.

“When I heard about the event across the Routeburn, I thought, that would make an awesome run.”

After missing his first planned Routeburn Classic in 2005 due to a broken ankle, Harcombe lined up in 2006 in conditions that became embedded in the event’s history.

Snow had fallen heavily in the days before the race, leaving sections of the track covered in snow and ice.

“It was wild,’’ he said.

“There was snow and ice all the way along the top of the track.

“I just thought, wow, this is kind of the roots of trail running — like what I used to do back in the UK. It doesn’t matter what the weather is, you just go ahead.”

He was hooked after his first race and said it was the spirit of the event that kept him coming back.

“Each event had a different kind of theme to it,” he said of the early years under original organiser Evan McKenzie.

“It wasn’t like any event I’d ever entered before.”

Through racing, working part-time helping move vehicles for Trackhopper and spending time on the trail, Harcombe estimates he has travelled the Routeburn about 300 times.

“It’s just such a fantastic track. That’s why I keep coming back.

“Every race is different because the weather’s different, you see different things, you meet different people — and I just never get bored of it.’’ — Allied Media