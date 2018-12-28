3yr-old all speed after bumpy start

Driver Matthew Williamson looks across to make sure Global Domination has his rivals covered at Gore yesterday. PHOTO: JONNY TURNER

Canterbury 3yr-old Global Domination hopped, skipped and jumped before his track record-breaking win at Gore yesterday.

The Tony Barron-trained pacer looked as if he was destined to hit the deck, rather than win yesterday's 3yr-old feature, when jumping marks on the track 200m after the start of the 2200m race.

Driver Matthew Williamson was able to settle the pacer down quickly and land the trail behind the leader, Robyns Playboy.

Global Domination paced perfectly up the home straight in the next two laps to win in the smart time of 2min 39.8sec.

That time smashed the all-comers track record by 1.1sec.

Art Union previously held the open and 3yr-old records with his 2.40.7 time in 2015.

The sight of Global Domination skipping through the air caused gasps from the crowd, but it did not come as a surprise to Barron.

Jumping shadows was just part of what Global Domination's breed did, he said.

The pacer is by Bettor's Delight from Barron's smart Lis Mara mare, Christy Breanna.

Her grand-dam, Port Medley, was the producer of a big line-up of winners that Barron educated, including 20-win pacer Lively Medley.

It seems the breed jumps shadows with the same regularity they win races.

"The whole family have done it, Lively Medley, Livitup Medley, even back to Andrels Dream," Barron said.

Winning yesterday's 3yr-old feature not only landed Barron, Global Domination's breeder, owner and trainer the thick end of the race's $14,999 stake. He also won $1000 of gin from Central Otago boutique distillery Cardrona Distillery.

Global Domination will also be chilling out. The horse earned a spell with his victory.

"We came down here for a confidence run. He has had a lot of tough runs, so it's a great way for him to go to the paddock," Barron said.