Anderson pulling out all stops to be top junior driver

Matt Anderson

Junior driver Matt Anderson has headed to the beach in his quest to win the national junior drivers' premiership.

It is no winter holiday, such as many take at this time of the year.

Instead, life has got a whole lot busier for him as he is working in Robert Dunn's busy Woodend Beach stable.

Anderson has teamed up with Dunn as he tries to hold his lead in the premiership over Ben Butcher.

The Cantabrian holds a six-win advantage - 42 wins to Butcher's 36 - after the weekend's racing.

Although it is a handy lead with a month to go in the competition, Anderson said there was almost no leading margin that would make him feel the title is his for the taking.

His lead over Butcher equates to the number of winners Anderson has driven for the Dunn stable since his move there about two months ago.

``It has been really enjoyable working there. Over the Nelson and Blenheim circuit especially, I got some good opportunities and I can't thank the stable enough,'' Anderson said.

``It is obviously a lot different and we are working a lot of different kind of horses as well, so it is great.''

For the last month of the season, Anderson will simply try to hunt out as many driving opportunities as he can, he said.

Anderson and Butcher are locked in what appears to be one of two legitimate premiership battles in the harness racing and thoroughbred codes.

The jumps riders' premiership battle will go down to the wire with little among Isaac Lupton (11 wins), Aaron Kuru (10) and Will Gordon (9).

Mark Purdon and Natalie Rasmussen's 115 wins has given them what looks to be an unassailable 22- win lead in the harness trainers' premiership over Dunn.

The TAB is already paying out on bets on the thoroughbred trainers' and jockeys' premierships. Murray Baker and Andrew Forsman on 135 have a 54-win advantage over Stephen Autridge and Jamie Richards on 81.

Samantha Collett's 119 wins gives her a 22-win break over Chris Johnson in the jockeys' ranks.

Although Sam Weatherly has gone to ride in Sydney for the rest of the season, his 16-win lead over Jasmine Fawcett should mean he will win the apprentice jockeys' premiership.

Kevin Myers has the jumping trainer' premiership sewn up with an eight-win lead.

Blair Orange and Dexter Dunn's drivers' premiership battle battle looks to be an intriguing contest.

Orange has a daunting lead with 219 wins to Dunn's 200.

The battle looked to be over when Dunn announced he would head to drive in the United States over winter.

However, he has faced difficulties obtaining a work visa and looks set to stay in New Zealand.

Although Dunn's task looks nearly impossible he has made a career out of breaking records and doing the impossible.

He has produced five and six-win hauls regularly throughout his career and if he were to get on a roll he could do the unthinkable and run down Orange.

Dunn drove his 200th winner in a season for the fifth consecutive time at Timaru on Sunday.

He has driven 200 winners in a season seven times.



