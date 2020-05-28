Thursday, 28 May 2020

Changes to our coverage

    By Steve Hepburn
    Changes have been forced on the Otago Daily Times’ coverage of horse racing.

    The TAB has stopped publication of fields in the newspaper in one of the many changes made by the betting agency.

    The Otago Daily Times recognises the importance of racing to many of its readers. The newspaper will try to provide fields and commentary of racing in the south and selected other meetings.

    The newspaper will preview and provide the fields for the Invercargill meeting on Saturday tomorrow.

