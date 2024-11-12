Five horses that could well be worth a wager today

Harness racing journalist Jonny Turner has trawled through pages of New Zealand Cup Day form to find five horses punters can consider on the sport’s biggest day.

DON’T STOP DREAMING

Race 11

In a bizarre and tumultuous New Zealand Cup leadup, punters can look towards a steady and constant force in Don’t Stop Dreaming.

He’s tough, fast and reliable and there are no doubts about how his preparation has been tracking — just about perfect.

While beaten in both outings this spring, Don’t Stop Dreaming has had the look of horse that is being aimed to be at his absolute peak on New Zealand Cup Day.

Compare him with the defending winner in Swayzee, who raced at Young in country New South Wales on Friday night before travelling across the Tasman to race in an elite event.

Well placed in barrier 5, wearing colours that have made plenty of New Zealand Cup history, Don’t Stop Dreaming looks a more reliable option than most.

JUST BELIEVE

Race 7

Clearly this champion trotter isn’t a great win betting proposition but for trotting purists there is no better horse to follow.

During my time following and reporting on the sport there are two clear-cut champions of the trotting gait in Lyell Creek and Just Believe.

So take the time to enjoy a generational star attempting to add to his stunning resume in New Zealand’s biggest trotting event.

Given this is not a deep Dominion field compared with years gone by, the Australian star should completely dominate his rivals.

Who to select in quinellas, trifectas and first4s looks the only serious questions for punters.

Outside the obvious in Bet N Win, punters could consider value options in Arcee Phoenix, Love N The Port, and Midnight Dash.

CATCH A WAVE

Race 4

I cannot remember a time when a certified star and $2million earner has faced such an easy assignment on New Zealand Cup Day.

Due to his preference for mobile racing, Catch A Wave gets the opportunity to take on much lesser assessed rivals in the Junior Free-For-All.

Take away Sooner The Bettor, who is a proven top-level performer and Miracle Mile runner-up, and none of the field have established themselves in the best company.

That should make Catch A Wave a home run, but the pacer is something of a moody type who has produced fair recent efforts at home in Victoria.

However he’s a noted feature carnival performer and loves a trip away from home.

While it may all sound a bit complicated, Catch A Wave looks like a horse to follow today.

DUCHESS MEGXIT

Race 5

There has been one constant among the current crop of New Zealand’s 3yr-olds as they have progressed forward since first clashing as early 2yr-olds.

And that is the form and class of Duchess Megxit.

The star filly is going to have to call on all of her class to overcome barrier 9 in a group 1 race over 1980m.

But everything the brilliant pacer has been doing lately suggests she can do just that.

After stringing together her sixth consecutive victory last month, the 3yr-old topped off her New Zealand Cup Day preparation with a nice trial.

Though she may need some luck to overcome barrier 9, expect driver Zachary Butcher to find that and for Duchess Megxit’s winning run to continue.

JULIE JACCKA

Race 3

Julie Jaccka looks a nice value option.

She brings great standing start manners to race 3 which is always vital in a 2000m standing start.

With a good beginning, the mare could settle into a sweet run behind noted pacemaker Samanathas Moon, who has used tearaway tactics to win her last two starts in the South.

While this scenario is far from guaranteed, there is enough value in Julie Jaccka’s early fixed-odd price of $14 given she’s a group 1 placegetter racing in the intermediate grades.